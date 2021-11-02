Key Points

Closed job list restrictions will be extended until Jan. 31, 2022

Overview

The government of Bermuda will extend current restrictions on new work permits issued for closed job categories until Jan. 31, 2022. Click here for the new list of closed job categories. The partner of a Bermudian, Permanent Resident Certificate holder, non-Bermudian on a work permit, or other legal residents of Bermuda will generally be allowed to reside in Bermuda but not to seek employment for a job listed on the closed job list until further advised by the Ministry of Labor.

What are the Changes?

The government of Bermuda had originally created the closed and restricted job category lists to ensure that Bermuda citizens had access to more local jobs throughout the pandemic. The ban has been extended several times, with the latest extension in place until Jan. 31, 2022.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Bermuda's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and further information.

Originally published 27, October 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.