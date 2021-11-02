Bermuda:
Update On Restricted And Closed Job Categories
02 November 2021
Envoy Global, Inc.
Key Points
- Closed job list restrictions will be extended until Jan. 31,
2022
Overview
The government of Bermuda will extend current
restrictions on new work permits issued for closed job categories
until Jan. 31, 2022. Click here for the new list of
closed job categories. The partner of a Bermudian, Permanent
Resident Certificate holder, non-Bermudian on a work
permit, or other legal residents of Bermuda will generally be
allowed to reside in Bermuda but not to seek employment for a job
listed on the closed job list until further advised by the Ministry
of Labor.
What are the Changes?
The government of Bermuda had originally created the closed and
restricted job category lists to ensure that Bermuda citizens had
access to more local jobs throughout the pandemic. The ban has been
extended several times, with the latest extension in place until
Jan. 31, 2022.
Looking Ahead
Continue to check the government of Bermuda's website and
Envoy's website for additional updates and
further information.
Originally published 27, October 2021
