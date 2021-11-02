Key Points

Minimum salary requirements will increase by 1.6% - 3.6% in Brussels and Flemish regions in 2022

Overview

The government of Belgium announced an increase to the minimum salary threshold beginning Jan. 2022.

Brussels

Beginning in 2021, Brussels will increase the minimum salary threshold based on employment type. The new minimum salaries include:

Highly Skilled Workers: € 44,097

Management Personnel: € 73,570

Intra-Corporate Transfers (Specialist): € 45,616

Intra Corporate Transfers (Executive): € 57,019

Intra Corporate Transfers (Trainee): € 28,509

EU Blue Card: € 57,019

Flanders

Beginning in 2022, Flanders will increase the minimum salary threshold based on employment type. The new minimum salaries include:

Highly Skilled Workers: € 45,096 (this number may vary based on employee age)

Management Personnel: € 72,154

Intra-Corporate Transfers (Specialist): € 45,096

Intra Corporate Transfers (Executive): € 72,154

Intra Corporate Transfers (Trainee): € 45,096

EU Blue Card: € 54,115

What are the Changes?

New minimum salary threshold for the Brussels and Flemish regions will go into effect in January 2022. Employers of foreign nationals who are seeking new or renewed work authorization on Jan. 1, 2021, or later must increase their employees' minimum salaries to comply with the new minimum wage requirements.

Looking Ahead

Authorities in Wallonia are expected to publish 2022 minimum salary threshold information in the coming weeks. Continue to check Envoy's website for further updates and information as it is released.

Originally published 27, October 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.