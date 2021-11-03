Key Points

Fully vaccinated travelers from 46 countries and territories will be eligible to enter Thailand beginning Nov. 1, 2021

Quarantine period will be eliminated for some eligible fully vaccinated travelers

Overview

The government of Thailand announced that fully vaccinated foreign nationals, including returning citizens of Thailand, will be eligible to enter the country by air without undergoing quarantine requirements beginning Nov. 1, 2021. For a list of approved countries and territories click here.



Pre-Arrival

Prior to arrival in Thailand, travelers should ensure that they have been in an approved country/territory for 21 days or more and present proof of the following:

A certificate of Entry or Thailand Pass;

A medical certificate with an RT-PCR laboratory result indicating that COVID-19 was not detected that was issued no more than 72 hours before departure;

A COVID-19 health insurance policy with a minimum coverage of US$50,000 per traveler;

A confirmation of booking (and receipt) of at least 1 night in an Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration (SHA) Plus or certified accommodation;

A vaccine certificate to prove that they are Fully Vaccinated issued no less than 14 days prior travel to Thailand with a vaccine registered with the MoPH or approved by the World Health Organization (WHO);

Travelers accompanying unvaccinated children under 12-year-old must produce a Medicate Certificate with a RT-PCR laboratory result indicating that COVID-19 was not detected. The RT-PCR test must be taken no more than 72 hours before departure.

Post-Arrival

After arrival, travelers must:

Undergo Immigration and Customs procedures (Entry Screening) and declare the above documents;

Proceed directly to the reserved hotel or designated hospital for COVID-19 tests (RT-PCR method);

Undergo additional RT-PCR testing on Day 6 or 7 or as directed by the MoPH;

Download and install the ThailandPlus application and Morchana tracing application. This app must be kept on as the foreign national moves throughout Thailand.

What are the Changes?

Beginning Nov. 1, 2021, fully vaccinated travelers from 46 different countries and territories will be eligible to enter Thailand and will not be required to undergo quarantine requirements.

Looking Ahead

Looking Ahead

Originally published 26, October 2021

