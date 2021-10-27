ARTICLE

Key Points

Guyana is accepting vaccines approved by US FDA and the World Health Organization as well as some vaccines not yet approved by the international health bodies

Overview

The government of Guyana announced that travelers vaccinated with select vaccines not yet approved by international health bodies are still eligible to enter the country. Current vaccines approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the World Health Organization (WHO) include Sinovac, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca. Currently, Guyana officials have allowed travelers to enter if fully vaccinated with the Sputnik V vaccine, the Soberana vaccine. Travelers seeking to enter Guyana, who have been fully vaccinated with a series of vaccines not listed above are advised to seek guidance from Guyana officials before entering the country. All travelers entering Guyana, regardless of vaccination status, are required to present a negative PCR test taken prior to travel and proof of vaccination.

What are the Changes?

More vaccines will be accepted for entrance into Guyana. This will allow more fully vaccinated travelers to enter the country.

Looking Ahead

The government of Guyana plans to continue to allow more fully vaccinated travelers with vaccines not currently approved by the WHO into the country. Continue to check Guyana's government website for updates on approved vaccines.

Originally published 25, October 2021

