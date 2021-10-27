Key Points

Vietnam government approves vaccine certificates from 72 countries and territories

Overview

The government of Vietnam has temporarily recognized COVID-19 vaccine certificates from 72 countries and territories beginning Oct. 21, 2021. Eligible travelers will be required to undergo a 7-day quarantine and present proof of vaccination upon entrance. For a list of countries and territories with approved vaccine certificates click here.

What are the Changes?

Vietnam suspended the entrance of foreign nationals in March 2020. This new change will allow fully vaccinated travelers from eligible countries and territories to enter Vietnam and undergo less strict entrance and quarantine restrictions.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check Vietnam's government website and Envoy's website for additional information and updates.

Originally published OCTOBER 25, 2021

