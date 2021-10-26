Key Points

Effective Oct. 18, 2021, fully vaccinated Thai citizens can request a vaccine certificate for international travel

Overview

The Infectious Diseases Institute of Thailand announced the opening of a new channel for requesting a vaccine certificate for international travel beginning Oct. 18, 2021. Fully vaccinated citizens of Thailand may obtain the vaccine passport by registering via the Mor Prom application. After registration, citizens will be required to obtain the passport in one of the following ways: self-pick-up, postal delivery or via email where a digital copy of the certificate will be sent.

What are the Changes?

Fully vaccinated citizens in Thailand will be eligible to obtain a vaccine certificate from Thailand's Infectious Diseases Institute. This change will provide easier methods for traveling, especially for countries that require proof of vaccination.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check Thailand's government website and Envoy's website for future updates and additional information.

Originally published 21 October, 2021

