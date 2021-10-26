Key Points

School fees will increase in 2022 and 2023 for foreign national students attending government-funded schools

Overview

The Singapore Ministry of Education (MOE) announced that school fees will increase for Singapore permanent residents (PR) and international students (IS) for Government and Government-Aided schools in 2022 and 2023. Each year, monthly school fees will increase by approximately $25 to $60 for PR students and $25 to $150 for IS students. The revision of fees will take place in January 2022 and January 2023. For additional information on the impact to primary, secondary and pre-university school fees click here.

What are the Changes?

The MOE will increase school fees over the next two years for foreign national students attending government-funded schools, including primary, secondary schools and universities.

Looking Ahead

PR and IS students attending government-funded schools should be advised that current school fees will increase the beginning in January 2022. Continue to check the Ministry of Education's website and Envoy's website for additional information and updates.

Originally published 21 October, 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.