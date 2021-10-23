Key Points

Restrictions on entry lifted for all residents of countries and regions on the EU green travel list

Overview

The government of Finland announced that restrictions on entry will be lifted for all residents of countries and regions on the EU green list beginning in October 2021. These countries and regions include Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Chile, Jordan, Qatar, Rwanda, Singapore, South Korea, Ukraine, the United Arab Emirates and Uruguay.

Entry restrictions for countries not listed on the EU green list will be extended until Nov. 7, 2021 with additional possible extensions. Travelers arriving from these countries still under travel and entry restrictions must be fully vaccinated or be traveling for essential business. Unvaccinated essential business travelers must:

Present a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than 72 hours prior to travel; and

Take a second COVID-19 test 3-5 days after arrival in Finland

What are the Changes?

As of Oct. 18, 2021, 12 countries are exempt from current entry restrictions to Finland. This will allow for more travelers to enter Finland for nonessential travel purposes. Entry restrictions will be extended for countries not listed on the EU green list until Nov. 7, 2021.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Finland's website for additional updates on entry restrictions changes and extensions. For additional information visit Envoy's website.

Originally published 20, October 2021

