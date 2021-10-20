Key Points

Beginning Oct. 19, 2021, residents of Bahrain and the UAE can enter Sweden

Overview

The Swedish government announced that residents of Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will be exempt from the current entry ban placed on many non-EU countries beginning Oct. 19, 2021. The current travel ban to Sweden, impacting travel for most foreign nationals, is in effect until Oct. 31, 2021, with possible extensions. When entering Sweden, residents of Bahrain and the UAE will still be required to present proof of a negative COVID-19 test result.

What are the Changes?

On March 19, 2021, Sweden placed a temporary entry ban that initially applied for 30 days and has since been extended several times. This newest decision will allow residents of Bahrain and the UAE to enter Sweden if entry requirements are followed.

Looking Ahead

For additional information on entry requirements and rules click here.

Originally published 15 October 2021

