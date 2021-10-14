The Japanese government has released new entry restrictions that took effect September 17th.
The following exceptional circumstances allow entry to Japan:
- Foreign nationals entering Japan with a re-entry permit (including a special re-entry permit)
- Foreign nationals newly entering Japan: who departed from Japan with a re-entry permit before August 31, 2020 and who were not permitted to re-enter Japan due to the validity period of the re-entry permission expired after the country/region of stay was designated and area subject to denial of landing.
Please contact an immigration specialist if you require assistance.
