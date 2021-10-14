Belgium:
Chennai Consulate Closed
14 October 2021
Fakhoury Global Immigration
The Consulate General of Belgium in Chennai has closed. The
Consulate General of Belgium in Mumbai will take over the
jurisdiction for the states Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala,
Pondicherry, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.
Please contact an immigration specialist if you require more
information.
