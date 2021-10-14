ARTICLE

The Consulate General of Belgium in Chennai has closed. The Consulate General of Belgium in Mumbai will take over the jurisdiction for the states Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Pondicherry, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

