Key Points

The government of Qatar announced that it will list countries by categories

Updated entry requirements are provided based on vaccination status

Overview

On Oct. 6, 2021, Qatar classified countries into a list of Green, Red and Exceptional Red countries based on international and local health risk indicators and COVID-19 rates in each country.

Fully vaccinated citizens of Qatar and residents returning from Green List countries:

Will be exempt from the 7-day quarantine;

Must take a PCR test within 36 hours of arrival

Unvaccinated citizens and residents returning from a Green List country:

Will have to quarantine for 7 days;

Must take a PCR test 72 hours prior to arrival

Citizens and residents arriving from a Red List country must:

Provide proof of a negative PCR test taken 72 hours before arrival, regardless of vaccination status

Fully vaccinated travelers arriving from a Red List country must:

Provide proof of a negative PCR test taken 72 hours before arrival; and

Must take another PCR test at the designated quarantine location for two days or until the results are negative

Unvaccinated travelers arriving from a Red List country:

Must provide proof of a negative PCR test taken 72 hours before arrival; and

Complete a 7-day quarantine

Fully vaccinated citizens and residents arriving from an Exceptional Red list country must:

Provide proof of a negative PCR test taken with 72 hours of arrival;

Take a PCR test within 36 hours of arriving at the designated quarantine location; and

Complete a 2-day quarantine or have a negative test result

Unvaccinated citizens and residents arriving from an Exceptional Red list country must:

Provide proof of a negative PCR test taken 72 hours before arrival; and

Complete a 7-day quarantine

Fully vaccinated travelers arriving from an Exceptional Red list country must:

Provide proof of a negative test taken within 72 hours of arrival;

Take a PCR test within 36 hours of arriving at the designated quarantine location; and

Complete a 2-day quarantine or have a negative test result

Unvaccinated travelers will not be allowed to enter Qatar.

What are the Changes?

The government of Qatar has created a new list of country categories that impact entry requirements for citizens, residents and foreign nationals.

Looking Ahead

Passengers travelling to Qatar must download and activate the Ehteraz app on their mobile devices upon arrival at Qatar's entry ports. Continue to check Qatar's government website for updates and Envoy's website for further information.

Originally published 7 October 2021

