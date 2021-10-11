ARTICLE

Key Points

Travelers who can present a vaccine certificate issued in the UK will be exempt from the ban on entry and COVID-19 test requirements in Sweden

Overview

Today, the Swedish government announced that, beginning Oct. 11, 2021, travelers who can present a vaccination certificate issued in the United Kingdom are exempt from the entry ban and test requirements when travelling directly to Sweden. Fully vaccinated travelers will be required to present a UK issued certificate in order to enter Sweden.

What are the Changes?

Currently, Sweden has a temporary entry ban in place until Oct. 31, 2021, with this new change, travelers with vaccination certificates issued in the UK will not be prevented from entering Sweden, nor will these travelers be required to present a negative COVID-19 test result when entering the country.

Looking Ahead

The amendment will go into effect on Oct. 11, 2021. Continue to check the Swedish government's website for future announcements and Envoy's website for further information.

