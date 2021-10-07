Key Points

The Expatriate Services Division (ESD) announced new application features in the ESD portal and an increase in application/processing fees beginning Nov. 15, 2021

Overview

On Oct. 1, 2021, the Expatriate Services Division (ESD) announced new application features in the ESD portal and an increase in application and processing fees beginning Nov. 15, 2021. The following new features will be introduced in November:

Opening of online endorsement and online payment methods will be available through the ESD portal in order to reduce the need for in-person visits and physical documents

Ability to upload documents online for endorsement process with all notifications related to endorsement being sent through the portal

Newly established ESD Satellite Centre (ESC) at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 1 (KLIA 1) to endorse approved passes for eligible pass holders

What are the Changes?

With these new updates, employers and employees should expect an overall improvement in the procedures and processes, especially with the introduction of online applications for cancellation of professional visit passes and the endorsement of passes itself.

Looking Ahead

ESD plans to release further detailed guidelines closer to the effective date. Continue to check the Expatriate Services Division website for these updated details and Envoy's website for further information.

Originally published 5 October 2021

