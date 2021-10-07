Key Points

Beginning Oct. 1, 2021, the required quarantine time for fully vaccinated international travels will be reduced from 14 days to 7 days

Overview

The government of Thailand announced that, beginning Oct. 1, 2021, the Alternative State Quarantine (ASQ) will be reduced from 14 days to 7 days for fully vaccinated international travelers. Fully vaccinated travelers must:

Be fully vaccinated with a vaccine approved by Thailand's Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) or the World Health Organization (WHO);

Have been fully vaccinated for 14 days prior to date of arrival;

Present a vaccination certificate (original or printed copy) at the point of entry into Thailand; and

Undergo two RT-PCR tests during the mandatory quarantine. The first test is to be taken within 24 hours of entry, and the second before finishing the quarantine period on day 6-7.

International travelers arriving by air who have not been vaccinated, are without a vaccine certificate, or only partially vaccinated will be required to:

Undergo a 10-day quarantine;

Undergo two RT-PCR tests. One upon arrival within the first day, and the second on day 8-9.

International travelers arriving by land who have not been vaccinated, are without a vaccine certificate, or only partially vaccinated will be required to:

Undergo 14-day quarantine; and

Undergo two RT-PCR tests. One upon arrival within a day, and the second on day 12-13.

What are the Changes?

Quarantine times have been reduced for fully vaccinated travelers. Travelers who are not fully vaccinated or who cannot provide proof of vaccination must quarantine for 10-14 days depending on the means of arrival into Thailand.

Looking Ahead

The government of Thailand advises that, to enter Thailand, vaccinated international travelers still need to make appropriate arrangements prior to arrival. This includes holding a valid visa or re-entry permit, a Certificate of Entry (COE) issued by the Royal Thai Embassy or Consulate, a COVID-19 health insurance policy, confirmation of Alternative State Quarantine (ASQ) hotel booking, and a medical certificate with a RT-PCR laboratory result indicating that COVID-19 is not detected issued no more than 72 hours before departure. Continue to check Thailand's government page for future updates and Envoy's website for further information.

Originally published 4 October 2021

