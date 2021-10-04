Key Points

As of Oct. 1, the Icelandic government will update its current mandate and border restrictions

Overview

Beginning Oct. 1, 2021, the Icelandic government will require that travelers with ties to Iceland undergo testing upon arrival, regardless of their vaccination status. All unvaccinated travelers will continue to undergo a five-day quarantine following testing and will be required to undergo a PCR test at the end of the quarantine period. Vaccinated travelers with no ties to Iceland will be required to present a certificate of proof of a negative COVID-19 test that was taken no later than 72 hours from the time of arrival. All unvaccinated individuals with no ties to Iceland will have to undergo double testing with a five-day quarantine in-between. Children under age 16 and passengers who do not leave the airport during a connecting flight will not be subject to any restrictions at the border.

What are the Changes?

Border restriction requirements have changed so that travelers undergo testing upon arrival in Iceland rather than presenting a negative COVID-19 test obtained in the country of departure.

Looking Ahead

The Icelandic government continues to remind passengers to pre-register at the Covid.is website before their arrival in Iceland. The Icelandic government plans to release new information concerning SARS-CoV antibody test results in the future. Continue to check Iceland's government website for future updates and Envoy's website for further information.

Originally published 30, September 2021

