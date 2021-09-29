Key Points

The Norwegian government will lift pandemic-related advice against worldwide non-essential travel starting Oct. 1, 2021, for Norwegian residents

Overview

Beginning Oct. 1, 2021, the Norwegian government announced that it will no longer advise citizens against non-essential travel to all countries with the exception of the EU/EEA countries, Switzerland and the UK. The government still advises citizens to adhere to appropriate quarantine and travel protocols when leaving the country.

What are the Changes?

In March 2020, the Norwegian government released its global travel advice against non-essential travel to all countries. This change will allow individuals to travel to countries with more support from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Looking Ahead

The government plans to release a list of countries for which travel advice will continue to apply after Oct. 1, 2021. Continue to check the Norwegian government for future updates and Envoy's website for further information.

Originally published 28 September 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.