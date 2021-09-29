ARTICLE

Key Points

The government will lift COVID-19 restrictions on Oct. 1, 2021

Overview

The Portuguese government announced that, beginning Oct. 1, 2021, it will lift all restrictions put into place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This decision was made because the country has now reached its target of 85 percent of the population being fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

What are the Changes?

Beginning Aug. 1, 2021, Portugal began to reduce lockdown restrictions. This new announcement is the final phase of lifting restrictions for the country, and it means that Portugal will move from a state of emergency to a state of alert. This change will allow for full occupancy in restaurants, cultural venues and less strict rules in the requirements for in-country travel. The government has also suspended advice on maintaining a partially remote workforce.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 27 September 2021

