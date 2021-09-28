ARTICLE

Currently, a visa application can be submitted to the visa-issuing authorities by a foreigner in person, by mail, by courier, through a representative or service provider.

It is also provided for the issuance of a group entry visa. It is issued on the condition of simultaneous entry into the Republic of Belarus or transit through its territory of a group of foreigners of 10 or more people, united by a common purpose of the trip and moving through the territory of the Republic of Belarus as part of a group.

It is allowed to issue single and double group visas of type B, as well as single group visas of type C of the following categories: participation in sports, cultural, scientific, educational events and, internships (sports / culture / science / education); tourism.

