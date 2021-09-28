Key Points

Temporary travel restrictions on the entry into Luxembourg for select third-country nationals residing outside the EU extended until Dec. 31, 2021

Twelve countries added to list for approved non-essential travel to Luxembourg

Overview

The government of Luxembourg announced that it would extend the current entry restrictions for travelers arriving from select third countries outside of the EU until Dec. 31, 2021. As of Sept. 22, 2021, third-country nationals residing in Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Brunei Darussalam, Israel, Japan, Kosovo, Lebanon, Montenegro, the Republic of North Macedonia, Serbia and the U.S. will no longer be able to enter Luxembourg for non-essential travel. Third-country nationals from Saudi Arabia, Australia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Canada, China, South Korea, Jordan, Republic of Moldova, New Zealand, Qatar, Singapore, Ukraine and Uruguay who have received authorization from the government of Luxembourg will be eligible to enter the country for non-essential travel.

Third-country nationals residing in a country not listed above are allowed to enter Luxembourg if:

Travel is considered essential; or

Have a vaccination certificate authorized by the European Medicines Agency or an equivalent issued by a third country; or

Have recovered from COVID-19 six months prior to travel and have a recovery certificate issued by an approved physician; or

Have received a negative nucleic acid amplification test 72 hours prior to travel or a rapid antigen test carried out less than 48 hours before travel

What are the Changes?

The current travel restriction ban has been extended until Dec. 31, 2021, for third-country nationals from countries outside of the EU. Additional countries have been added to the list of countries eligible for non-essential travel into Luxembourg.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Luxembourg's website for updates on approved countries for travel and Envoy's website for further information.

Originally published SEPTEMBER 24, 2021

