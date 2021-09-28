Key Points

A new amendment adopted by the Swedish government will allow vaccinated travelers from Albania, Andorra, Faroe Islands, Israel, Morocco, Monaco and Panama to enter the country

Overview

On Sept. 23, 2021, the Swedish government announced that people traveling to Sweden who can present a vaccination certificate issued in Albania, Andorra, the Faroe Islands, Israel, Morocco and Panama are exempt from the current entry ban and test requirements. This amendment will go into force on Sept. 27, 2021.

What are the Changes?

A temporary entry ban was introduced in Sweden on March 19, 2020. This ban has been extended several times, with the latest extension applying until Oct. 31, 2021. With this new amendment, more travelers will be able to enter Sweden if they can present a valid vaccination certificate.

Looking Ahead

The Swedish government plans to eventually add more countries that issue vaccine certificates to the exemption. Continue to check for the latest updates from the Swedish government and Envoy's website.

Originally published SEPTEMBER 24, 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.