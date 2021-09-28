Key Points

The Japanese government has extended states of emergency until Sept. 20, 2021.

Overview

On Sept. 22, 2021, the Japanese government announced that previous states of emergency would be extended for Okinawa, Tokyo, Saitama, Chiba, Kanagawa, Osaka, Ibaraki, Tochigi, Gunma, Shizuoka, Kyoto, Hyogo, Fukuoka, Hokkaido, Gifu, Aichi, Mie, Shinga and Hiroshima until Sept.30, 2021.

The Cabinet Secretariat's office reminds individuals to refrain from unnecessary travel and to avoid crowded places at all times. Businesses are advised to reduce the number of employees commuting to work by 70 percent by implementing work from home measures. Employees are advised to avoid working past 8:00 pm unless necessary for the continuation of business.

What are the Changes?

Previously, states of emergency have been extended until at least Sept. 30 in several areas in Japan in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Japan's website and Envoy's website for additional information and updates.

Originally published SEPTEMBER 24, 2021

