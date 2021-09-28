ARTICLE

Key Points

As of Sept. 21, 2021, home quarantine applications may now be submitted online for travelers arriving from overseas

Overview

The Malaysian Ministry of Health announced that as of Sept.21, 2021, individuals returning to Malaysia who meet several requirements can submit their application for Home Quarantine via an online portal.

Eligible travelers must be:

Fully vaccinated;

Quarantine in a home or residence that is suitable based on risk evaluation;

Present a negative COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test within three days of departure

Further conditions for undergoing home quarantine are stated in the online portal. Once the online portal opens, applications must be made 7-10 days prior to the date of entry into Malaysia.

After arriving in Malaysia, approved travelers will need to:

Undergo a PCR test;

Present approval letter for Home Quarantine (travelers who have received approval for Home Quarantine will be issued a wristband or digital tracker);

Quarantine for 14-days;

Complete the Home Assessment Tool in MySejahtera daily

What are the Changes?

Previously, applicants for home quarantine had to submit using an email address which caused a backlog of around 6,000 applications. The government expects this new change to allow applications to be processed within three days of submission.

Looking Ahead

Individuals can begin using the online application portal if they will be arriving in Malaysia after Sep. 28, 2021. No statement was made for travelers who have already submitted via email prior to the online portal as to whether they need to reapply or not. For further updates continue to check the government of Malaysia website and Envoy's website.

Originally published 22 September 2021

