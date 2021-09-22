Key Points

Individuals with a vaccine certificate from North Macedonia, San Marino, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine or the Vatican City are exempt from the current entry ban

Travelers from Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Brunei, Japan and Serbia will be barred from entering Sweden

Overview

Beginning September 20, 2021 individuals traveling to Sweden with a vaccination certificate issued from North Macedonia, San Marino, Switzerland, Tukey, Ukraine or the Vatican City are exempt from the current entry ban that is in place until October. Long-distance travelers must supply a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of entering the country. Travelers from third countries who can present the EU Digital COVID certificate are exempt from testing requirements.

Travelers from Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Brunei, Japan and Serbia are banned from entering Sweden until further notice.

What are the Changes?

Currently, Sweden's entry ban applies until Oct. 31, 2021. However, this new change will allow for vaccinated individuals from specific countries and regions to enter Sweden sooner. It will also simplify testing requirements for vaccinated travelers. Travelers from Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Brunei, Japan and Serbia will be banned from entering Sweden until further notice.

Looking Ahead

The Swedish government plans to eventually add more countries that issue vaccine certificates to the exemption. Continue to check for the latest updates from the Swedish government and Envoy's website.

Originally published 17 September 2021

