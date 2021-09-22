Key Points

On Oct. 1, 2021, qualified non-resident foreign nationals will be permitted to enter Chile

Overview

Chile will open its borders to certain non-resident foreign nationals on Oct. 1, 2021. Individuals seeking to enter Chile on or after this date will have to meet the following compliance requirements:

Have a negative PCR test, that is taken 72 hours before departure, counting from the last boarding on flights with stopovers;

Have received a complete vaccination program, which must be validated before entering Chile at mevacuno.gob.cl in order to obtain a 30-day mobility pass, which will become active after the completion of the mandatory confinement. Vaccines must be approved by either the Chilean Public Health Institute (ISP), the World Health Organization (WHO), the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or the European Medicines Agency (EMA);

Up to 48 hours before departure, travelers must fill out the Affidavit Travelers form online with contact information, health information and travel details. A QR code will be sent as a means of verification;

Remain in mandatory isolation for five days carried out at a previously declared home, hotel or residence;

Have medical insurance with a minimum coverage of USD 30,000, which covers any expenses caused by COVID-19;

Complete a follow-up form within the first 14 days of entering the country

Until Sept. 30, 2021, only Chilean and Non-Chilean residents are permitted to enter Chile if they meet the requirements.

What are the Changes?

Currently, only residents of Chile may enter the country, but starting Oct. 1, 2021, qualified non-resident foreign nationals will be granted entry.

Looking Ahead

As the borders to Chile open in the next month, individuals wishing to travel to the country should continue to monitor the Chilean government website and Envoy's website for the latest updates.

Originally published 17 September 2021

