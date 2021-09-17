Key Points

The Singapore government will launch two dedicated vaccination channels for overseas Singapore citizens to return to Singapore to be vaccinated

Overview

On Sept. 11, 2021, the Singapore government announced that it would launch two dedicated vaccination channels to make it more convenient for overseas Singapore citizens to return to Singapore to acquire a vaccine. The channels are open to medically eligible Singapore citizens who are based overseas and are interested in returning to Singapore to receive a vaccine. Singapore citizens currently returning from Category II-IV countries/regions will be required to serve the full Stay-Home Notice (SHN) before they are eligible to receive their first dose of vaccination, followed by the second dose 3-4 weeks later. The vaccination channels will be for Singapore citizens arriving via Changi Airport and Tanah Ferry Terminal.

Upon arrival, Singapore citizens traveling for purposes of vaccination must adhere to one of the following options:

Receive the first dose upon arrival in Singapore without serving full SHN, and then may return to their resident country on the next available flight or ferry. Individuals can complete their vaccination regimen by repeating this process for their second dose; Under this criteria, overseas Singapore citizens will be subject to the same prevailing border measures until they depart on the next available flight or ferry.

Receive their first dose upon arrival in Singapore, complete full SHN at a designated facility, and receive the second dose after the required dosing interval returning to their resident country; Under this criteria, overseas Singapore citizens are subject to the prevailing border measures on the pre-departure test, on-arrival testing regimes and length of SHN based on their 21-day travel history



All overseas Singapore citizens who return to Singapore for vaccination must stay at an appointed dedicated facility where the vaccination will be offered on-site while they are under SHN. Overseas Singapore citizens will bear the cost associated with returning for vaccination, stay in a designated facility, swab tests and additional travel costs.

What are the Changes?

The Singapore government will launch two travel channels for Singapore citizens overseas who seek to be vaccinated to ensure that more Singapore citizens who are medically eligible are vaccinated worldwide.

Looking Ahead

Overseas Singapore citizens should register their interest in using either vaccination channel via the Ministry of Health webpage. Prior to arriving in Singapore, citizens should ensure that they obtain re-entry approval and get return flights/ferry tickets for the travel back to their resident country. For additional information visit the Ministry of Health website .

Originally published SEPTEMBER 15, 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.