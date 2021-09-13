Key Points

The deadline for employers to file quota applications to obtain work permits in 2022 is Sept. 30, 2021

Quota applications must demonstrate the total amount of work permit holders the company employs and how many they intend to hire in 2022

Employers must file their quota applications with the appropriate employment agency in any region of Kazakhstan where their company operates

Overview

Employers in Kazakhstan must file all quota applications for quota-subject work permits for 2022 by Sept. 30, 2021.

What are the Changes?

Employers in Kazakhstan must apply for quotas for all intended work permit holders each year. This year, the deadline to file quota applications is Sept. 30, 2021.

Looking Ahead

Employers who do not file a quota application prior to the deadline may not be eligible to hire foreign nationals in 2022. For more information about the requirements of filing quota applications, employers can visit this website.

Originally Published 10 September 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.