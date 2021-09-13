ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Key Points

The Government of Sweden announced that it would extend the deadline for residence status for UK nationals and their family members from Sept. 30, 2021, to Dec. 31, 2021

Overview

On Sept. 9, 2021, the Government Offices of Sweden announced that the country would extend the deadline for UK nationals and their families to apply for residence status. Under the conditions of the Withdrawal Agreement between the United Kingdom and the EU, UK nationals must apply for residence status or leave Sweden by Dec. 31, 2021. UK nationals are only eligible to apply for residence status if they and their family members moved to Sweden before Jan. 1, 2021.

What are the Changes?

Previously, UK nationals and their family members had until Sept. 30, 2021, to apply for residence status or formally legalize their stay in Sweden. Under this new announcement, individuals will have an additional three-month period to apply for residence status or remain in Sweden.

Looking Ahead

UK nationals and their family members must apply for residence status before Dec. 31, 2021, or their stay will become unlawful.

Originally published 10, September 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.