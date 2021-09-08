ARTICLE

Key Points

Vaccinated Travel Pass (VTP) applications will open for fully vaccinated short-term visitors and Long-Term Pass holders from Germany and Brunei beginning Sept. 1, 2021

A Vaccinated Travel Lane will be opened for fully vaccinated citizens of Singapore or permanent residents beginning on Sept. 8, 2021

Singapore citizens and permanent residents will not be required to apply for a Vaccinated Travel Pass in order to use the Vaccinated Travel Lane

Overview

The Singapore Ministry of Health announced a new Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) that will allow fully vaccinated Singapore citizens and permanent residents to travel to Singapore with fewer restrictions, including not having to quarantine upon arrival in Singapore. The airlines currently operating flights through the Vaccinated Travel Lane include Lufthansa, Singapore Airlines, and Royal Brunei Airlines. Fully vaccinated Singapore citizens and permanent residents arriving in Singapore through these designated flights will not be required to quarantine upon arrival. Singapore residents do not need to apply for a Vaccinated Travel Pass to travel using the Vaccinated Travel Lane. Fully vaccinated and qualified short-term visitors and Long-Term Pass holders (Long-Term Visit Pass, Student's Pass, Work Pass, Dependent's Pass) from Germany and Brunei will be able to apply for a Vaccinated Travel Pass beginning Sept. 1, 2021, and travel using the Vaccinated Travel Lane beginning on Sept. 8, 2021.

What are the Changes?

Previously, fully vaccinated Singapore citizens, permanent residents, and travelers from Brunei and Germany had to adhere to Singapore's quarantine measures. With this new announcement, these individuals will not be required to quarantine so long as they travel on designated flights apart of the Vaccinated Travel Lane. The Singapore Ministry of Health announced a new Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) that will allow qualified short-term visitors and long-term pass holders, as well as Singapore citizens and permanent residents to travel without being required to quarantine upon arrival. Qualified travelers from Brunei and Germany can apply for a Vaccination Travel Pass that will allow for the use of the Vaccinated Travel Lane. Beginning on Sept. 8, 2021, fully vaccinated travelers from Brunei and Germany can travel to Singapore and not be expected to quarantine, so long as they meet all the Vaccinated Travel Lane requirements and have applied for a Vaccinated Travel Pass (VTP). To qualify, individuals from Brunei and Germany must:

Be fully vaccinated against Covid-19, with a vaccine approved by the World Health Organization, and must have received the second dose of the vaccine 14 days prior to departure

Hold proof of vaccination in the form of electronic or physical vaccination certification authorized by either the Singapore government, the German government, or the Brunei government

Have remained in either Germany, Brunei, or Singapore for a consecutive 21 days prior to departure

Provide a negative PCR test for Covid-19 48-hours before departure and an upon arrival PCR test administered at the Singapore Changi Airport

Undergo two additional PCR tests on day 3 and day 7 post-arrival at a designated clinic in Singapore

Travel on a VTL dedicated flight

Fully vaccinated Singapore citizens and permanent residents will not be required to apply for a VTP to use the VTL and will be able to begin travelling on VTL dedicated flights beginning on Sept. 8, 2021

Looking Ahead

Applications for a Vaccinated Travel Pass opened on Sept. 1, 2021. It is recommended that short-term visitors and long-term pass holders apply for a Vaccinated Travel Pass 7 to 30 calendar days prior to their intended date of entry into Singapore. There will be no charges applied to each application.

Originally published 7, September, 2021

