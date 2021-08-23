Key Points

Foreign nationals seeking to sponsor dependents in Sweden must show proof of income to support both themselves and the dependent

Housing must be large enough for the primary applicant to reside with all dependents

The current 2021 monthly income requirements are: Single adults: 5,016 SEK Spouses or partners that live together: 8,287 SEK Children 6 and under: 2,662 SEK Children 7 and above: 3,064 SEK



Overview

The Swedish Migration Authority announced that new financial requirements must be met to sponsor dependents in the country.

What are the Changes?

Income requirements for employees seeking to sponsor dependents for a residence permit. These changes do not impact anyone who already holds a permit.

Looking Ahead

Employers should consider the income requirements for employees seeking to bring dependent family members to Sweden.

Originally published 19, August 2021

