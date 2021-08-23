Key Points

Non-EU/EEA students who have studied and received a degree of higher education at a Belgian institution and have a residence card with a status of "student" are eligible to apply

Any non-EU/EEA students who stayed in Belgium on a Student Mobility Program or received a degree in a foreign academic institution are eligible to apply

Foreign national looking to extend residence status in Belgium should ensure they have submitted their application at least 15 days prior to their Belgian student residence permit expiring

Students who are residing in Belgium during their studies using an M-card do not need to apply, as this group of individuals has unlimited access to the Belgian Labor market. M-cards apply to EU/EEA, Swiss and UK students

All eligible applicants must have studied in Belgium

Overview

The Belgium government has introduced a residence permit that is available to recent graduates who are searching for employment opportunities within Belgium. The permit allows recent graduates to live in Belgium while searching for employment.

What are the Changes?

The Belgian labor market will be more accessible to recent graduates that have not secured an employment opportunity in Belgium.

The Belgium labor market is taking steps to be less restrictive to foreign national students in hopes of retaining recent graduates in the labor market.

Originally Published 19 August 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.