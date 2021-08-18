Key Points

All flights in and out of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan are suspended until further notice

Commercial airlines have been advised to not enter the Kabul Flight Information Region airspace which covers most of Afghanistan

Travelers flying between Europe and parts of Asia may face delays in travel due to the airspace closure

Overview

As of August 16, 2021, all flights intended to enter and leave Afghanistan via the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul have been suspended, according to the State Department and Afghanistan Civil Aviation Authority. All airlines have also been advised to not travel through the Kabul Flight Information Region, which covers the majority of the Afghan territory. Travelers should be aware that many flights between Europe and parts of Asia could face delays because of the ongoing situation.

What are the Changes?

As of August 16, 2021, no flights have been permitted to enter or leave the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. All commercial airlines have begun rerouting any flights intended to pass over the region of Afghanistan, causing many travel delays.

Looking Ahead

It is not yet known when flights will be permitted to enter the airspace covering Afghanistan, nor when the airport in Kabul will begin allowing inbound and outbound flights. Any person intending to travel via airplane whose course of travel passes over or near the Afghan region should expect delays in their travel arrangements as many flights continue to be rerouted. Please check back for additional details in the coming days regarding the ongoing travel restrictions in Afghanistan.

Originally published AUGUST 16, 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.