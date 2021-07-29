As per the Ministry of Health Circular No. DGHS/COVID-19/347/2021 dated July 15, 2021, passengers with a travel history (including transit) in the past 14 days to India, South American countries and South African countries (South Africa, Angola, Botswana, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, Swaziland, Zambia, Zimbabwe) are now permitted entry to Sri Lanka, upon obtaining the approval of the Ministry of Health, in addition to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka. This will also apply to foreign nationals intending to engage in long term employment in Sri Lanka.

All foreign nationals who have been granted approval to arrive from travel restricted countries must undergo mandatory Institutional Quarantine (irrespective of vaccination status) at a quarantine hotel and will be released from institutional quarantine only after obtaining a negative PCR report on Day 14 of arrival in Sri Lanka.

