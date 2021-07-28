Key Points 

  • Starting July 26th, with proof of vaccination, fully vaccinated travelers can enter the country. 
  • Fully vaccinated individuals will no longer be subject to additional health protocols upon entry. 
  • Travelers from The EU and Schengen area can also enter if they have proof of recovery from COVID-19.  

Overview

The Finnish government has announced that COVID-19 travel restrictions have been reduced.

Originally Published 26 July 2021

