Key Points
- Starting July 26th, with proof of vaccination, fully vaccinated travelers can enter the country.
- Fully vaccinated individuals will no longer be subject to additional health protocols upon entry.
- Travelers from The EU and Schengen area can also enter if they have proof of recovery from COVID-19.
Overview
The Finnish government has announced that COVID-19 travel restrictions have been reduced.
Originally Published 26 July 2021
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.