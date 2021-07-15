Key Points

EU Commission made this announcement on July 8.

The COVID-19 digital travel?certificate validates COVID-19 vaccinations and negative?COVID-19 test results via QR code.

The QR code can be printed out or kept on a smartphone.

Overview

The EU introduced COVID-19 digital travel certificates on July 1, with hopes to ease travel pains between the 27 EU member states. Starting July 9, Switzerland and the EU will accept each other's COVID-19 travel certificates when traveling across the EU and Swiss borders.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 13 July 2021

