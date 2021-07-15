European Union:
EU And Switzerland To Accept Each Other's COVID-19 Digital Travel Certificates
15 July 2021
Envoy Global, Inc.
Key Points
- EU Commission made this announcement on July 8.
- The COVID-19 digital travel?certificate validates COVID-19
vaccinations and negative?COVID-19 test results via QR code.
- The QR code can be printed out or kept on a smartphone.
Overview
The EU introduced COVID-19 digital travel certificates on
July 1, with hopes to ease travel pains between the
27 EU member states. Starting July 9,
Switzerland and the EU will accept each other's COVID-19
travel certificates when traveling across the EU and Swiss
borders.
Looking Ahead
Envoy's global team will continue to provide updates to this
story as new information becomes available.
Originally published 13 July 2021
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
