Key Points

Specific benefits from this amendment include:

Reduction in the minimum investment requirements: The minimum investment amount is now $150,000 (USD). This may include shares, property, venture capital, tourism infrastructure or other productive shares or projects.

Tax benefits: A wide array of tax benefits will be available to foreign nationals holding Temporary Residence under these categories: reduced rates on importing vehicles, household goods, property transfer taxes and more.

Streamlined process : There will be a separate adjudication division for these Temporary Residence applications. This specialized division will process applications more quickly than other Temporary Residence applications.

Overview

On July 5, 2021 President Carlos Alvarado Quesada signed an amendment to Immigration Law 9996. The amendment relaxes minimum requirements for capital investment and retirees living in Costa Rica. The amendment also offers tax benefits for foreign national investors, renters and retirees holding Temporary Residence status in Costa Rica.

The amendment expedites processing time for Temporary Residence applications under these categories and is intended to increase foreign investment as Costa Rica emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic.

What are the Changes?

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted Costa Rica's tourism industry and economy. Previous iterations of Law 8764 held stricter investment requirements and fewer tax and processing benefits. The amended Law is designed to encourage post-pandemic investment and economic activity in Costa Rica.

Looking Ahead

Costa Rica's post-pandemic economic recovery is a top priority, and foreign engagement will support the rebound. As such, similar immigration updates may be forthcoming. Employers considering investment or assignments in Costa Rica should watch for additional information.

Originally Published 13 July 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.