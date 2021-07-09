1. BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA AS A MIGRATION COUNTRY

Bosnia and Herzegovina is traditionally defined and marked as a migration country, both before and after the modern declaration of state. People born at the state territory of Bosnia and Herzegovina during the Yugoslavian period also enjoyed State citizenship so after all, they were declared as citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina, as successors of Yugoslavian State country (firstly known as Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina).

The migrations during the second part of 20th and ongoing 21th century, are labeled as political, economic and voluntary migrations as well as forced migrations during and after the 1991-1995 war.

But during this rigid COVID-19 pandemic period we are all witnessing, many ask themselves how to become a citizen of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and considering option to spend some time in less stressful environment.

2. HOW TO BECOME A CITIZEN OF BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA?

Although there is a continuous trend of renunciation of citizenship of Bosnia and Herzegovina, we are extremely delighted when someone goes the opposite way.

This bring us to frequently asked question - does Bosnia and Herzegovina allow dual citizenship?

Generally speaking, the answer is positive in case you obtain BIH citizenship by descent, but of course complete answer depends on various circumstances, with legislative of your origin country as one of many. When there is bilateral Agreement on citizenship in force, we can speak about guaranteed enjoy of dual citizenship institute (we elaborated this particular case with Croatia in article here), but we can't rule out also many other countries with whom holding dual citizenship by descent is possible with no exception.

3. THE LAW ON CITIZENSHIP OF BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA DETERMINANTS

Acquiring citizenship of Bosnia and Herzegovina by descent is by far the easiest way to do so.

In order to make application and acquire the citizenship of Bosnia and Herzegovina by descent/origin, it is necessary to meet one of the following determinants listed below:



a) whose both parents were citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina at the time of the child's birth, regardless of the place of his birth;

b) one of whose parents was a citizen of Bosnia and Herzegovina at the time of the child's birth and the child was born in the territory of Bosnia and Herzegovina;

c) whose one parent was a citizen of Bosnia and Herzegovina at the time of the child's birth, and the child was born abroad, if he or she would otherwise be stateless;

d) if the child was born abroad and one of whose parents was a citizen of Bosnia and Herzegovina at the time of the child's birth, provided that by the time he or she reaches the age of 23 he or she submits an application for registration of BiH citizenship to the competent authority.

As we can perceive, The Law on Citizenship of Bosnia and Herzegovina prescribed a 23-year age limit for applying and receiving citizenship when only one parent was born in Bosnia and Herzegovina. However, even if there is situation when you are older than this age limit, the process of acquiring citizenship can be carried out successfully, although in that situation an accurate insight into the case and the existence of certain preconditions is needed.

4. APPLICATION FOR BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA CITIZENSHIP BY DESCENT

If you decide to apply for Bosnian-Herzegovinian citizenship, no matter where are you settled down right now (from United States of America, Canada, or nearby EU countries to far Asia and Australia), you could have great chances to obtain Bosnia and Herzegovina citizenship by descent if your origins come from this beautiful country. As well, don't be confused and dismantled if your country of current citizenship doesn't allow dual citizenship, there are certain legal practices which place acquisition of second citizenship by descent category in favorable place among other acquisition options. If you doesn't fit in this group, you can consider applying for BiH citizenship by investment, what we elaborated recently here.

You can apply through BiH Diplomatic and Consular Mission where your residence is, or through representative in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

After the successful process of registration as citizen in Records, you are eligible to apply for Bosnian and Herzegovina passport also at Diplomatic and Consular Office, what will label the end of whole procedure and make you proudly connected with your heritage and family origins.

And of course, that brings us to main advantage of whole proceedings - one won't be obligated for visa application nor limited by stay period anymore (no matter the country of residence).

5. FINAL THOUGHTS

Collecting and finalizing of documentation in application process are not the isolated actions, which will eventually lead someone to acquiring BiH citizenship by descent, but creating a reasonable and valid request that won't be rejected by administrative bodies is the missing link to final glory.

If you suppose you are qualified by some legal means to obtain citizenship by descent (either through parents or grandparents), our team can bring right directions to welcome you in citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina category.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.