Key Points

Beginning July 26, 2021, application services for the Dependant Pass and Long-Term Visit Pass will move from the current EP Online system to the MyMOM portal.

Employers must have the MyMOM portal added to their CorpPass account by their CorpPass Administrator to use this service.

Any application that is not completed on the EP Online System before July 23, 2021, will not be saved or transferred to the MyMOM portal.

The EP Online system will continue to be used for other application services such as renewal applications, Training Employment Pass applications and Letters of Consent.

Overview

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) will move online application services for the Dependant Pass and the Long-Term Visit Pass from the EP Online website to the myMOM Portal on July 26, 2021. Employers who have not yet used the MyMOM portal are required to have their CorpPass Administrator add the portal and its subsequent features to their account to get started. Employees who have begun an application on the EP Online site must complete their applications before July 23, 2021. Otherwise, their applications will be deleted and not transferred to the MyMOM portal.

Looking Ahead

Employers should have their CorpPass Administrator add the MyMOM portal to their CorpPass account whether this change applies to them or not, as more application services are expected to continue to be switched from the EP Online system to the MyMOM portal in the future.

Originally published 7 July 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.