Luxembourg: Deadline For British Citizens Living In Luxembourg To Request A Residency Permit Extended Until The End Of The Year

The Luxembourg Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs has confirmed that the deadline for British citizens living in Luxembourg to request a new residency permit has been extended from the 30 June to the 31 December 2021.

British citizens residing in Luxembourg now have until the end of the year to apply for the obligatory residence authorisation.

