Luxembourg:
Deadline For British Citizens Living In Luxembourg To Request A Residency Permit Extended Until The End Of The Year
05 July 2021
Arendt & Medernach
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The Luxembourg Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs has
confirmed that the deadline for British citizens living in
Luxembourg to request a new residency permit has been extended from
the 30 June to the 31 December 2021.
British citizens residing in Luxembourg now have until the end
of the year to apply for the obligatory residence
authorisation.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Immigration from Luxembourg
Changes To Cyprus Permanent Residency Program
Danos & Associates LLC
The government has recently announced certain changes to the popular permanent residency program which has attracted thousands of investors over the last few years or so.