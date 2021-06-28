Key Points

Overview

All residents of the UAE are required to have a valid Emirates ID at all times. The Emirates ID allows residents to access government services, banking services, and residential utilities services. Last week, the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) suspended issuing new Emirates IDs to those who have applied and are waiting for them. This suspension is due to the ICA's current process of transitioning to issuing a newer version of the Emirates ID.

However, until the new IDs are issued, residents are still able to download an electronic version of the Emirates ID via the ICA UAE Smart app. The ICA has indicated that the electronic ID is as valid as the physical ID and can be used for all the same purposes and services.

What Are the Changes?

The Emirates ID is mandatory for all residents of the UAE. The ID is usually issued as a physical card, but due to the ICA's current transition to a new version of the ID, no physical cards are being provided to applicants at this time. Therefore, applicants are required to download an e-version of the Emirates ID until the new physical ID becomes available.

Looking Ahead

Although no date has been confirmed yet on when the new physical Emirates IDs will be issued, the ICA has assured residents that the electronic version of the ID is equally valid and can be used for all the same services. Because residents of the UAE should have their Emirates ID with them at all times, applicants are urged to download the electronic version immediately while waiting to obtain their physical ID.

Originally Published 24 June, 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.