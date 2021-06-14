Philippines:
Additional Information On Labor Market Test Requirements
14 June 2021
Envoy Global, Inc.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Key Points
- All employers seeking to employ foreign nationals on an Alien
Employment Permit (AEP) are subject to the new labor market test
requirement.
- Employers must publish a job vacancy in a local newspaper 15
days before the Alien Employment Permit (AEP) application is
submitted.
- Proof of publication and a notarized statement stating that no
qualifying applications were receive must be included with the AEP
application.
Overview
The Department of Labor and Employment has provided additional
guidance on updated Labor Marketing Testing
requirements.
Looking Ahead
The additional requirements will result in additional processing
time to AEP applications. Employers should review all requirements
and application processing times when planning to hire foreign
nationals in the Philippines.
Originally published 9 June 2021
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Immigration from Philippines
Moving To The Cayman Islands
Conyers
Boasting an enviable lifestyle, modern infrastructure and a highly sophisticated financial services industry and all within a short flight of Miami and other US cities, the Cayman Islands check all the boxes for individuals ...
New UK Immigration Opportunities For Indian Citizens
Dixcart Group Limited
On 4 May 2021, there were numerous UK-India related announcements, including £1 billion of new trade, and the signing of a new landmark migration deal, introducing new UK immigration opportunities for Indian citizens.
Nomad Residence Permit
GVZH Advocates
On the 2nd of June 2021, the Residency Malta Agency (formerly known as the Malta Residency Visa Agency) in collaboration with Identity Malta Agency launched a new residence permit referred to...