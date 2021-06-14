ARTICLE

Key Points

All employers seeking to employ foreign nationals on an Alien Employment Permit (AEP) are subject to the new labor market test requirement.

Employers must publish a job vacancy in a local newspaper 15 days before the Alien Employment Permit (AEP) application is submitted.

Proof of publication and a notarized statement stating that no qualifying applications were receive must be included with the AEP application.

Overview

The Department of Labor and Employment has provided additional guidance on updated Labor Marketing Testing requirements.

Looking Ahead

The additional requirements will result in additional processing time to AEP applications. Employers should review all requirements and application processing times when planning to hire foreign nationals in the Philippines.

Originally published 9 June 2021

