Overview

The deadline to submit residence applications for UK Nationals living in the Netherlands has been extended to October 1, 2021. This applies to any UK Nationals who were living in the Netherlands prior to January 1, 2021. Applications can be submitted through the online platform provided on the Immigration and Naturalisation Service (INS) website.

Key Points

Required for UK Nationals living in the Netherlands to maintain residence status.

Applications can be submitted through this link.

What Are the Changes?

The deadline was extended to give UK Nationals more time to submit applications to live and work in the Netherlands post Brexit.

Originally Published 8 June, 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.