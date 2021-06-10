Key Points

Foreign nationals traveling to Israel as business visitors must now apply for a special entry permit.

Applicants must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to be eligible.

Both the employee traveling as a business visitor and their Israeli sponsoring employer must submit separate applications.

Applications must be submitted electronically to the Ministry of Economics in Israel. Upon approval, a subsequent application must be submitted to the Ministry of Interior.

Applications must be supported with detailed information and documents that prove why the purpose of the visit cannot be accomplished without traveling to Israel.

Additionally, employee applicants must be able to provide proof of their COVID-19 vaccination records.

Overview

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the government of Israel has made changes to the entry requirements for foreign nationals arriving as business visitors. Interested foreign nationals who wish to enter Israel as a business visitor must be vaccinated for COVID-19 in order to apply for a special entry permit. Special entry permits can be obtained by submitting an electronic application to the Ministry of Economics.

What Are the Changes?

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the spread of its new variants, the Israeli government is continuously making updates to the regulation of foreign nationals entering as business visitors.

Looking Ahead

As more travelers become vaccinated, permissions for business visitors will continue to open. Employers that are looking to bring foreign national employees to Israel for business-related activities should continue to monitor the Israeli Ministry of Interior website for notices on changes in entry permissions and regulations. Currently, travelers from the following countries are banned from entering Israel: Ukraine, Ethiopia, Brazil, South Africa, India, Mexico, Turkey, Argentina and Russia.

Originally published 4 June 2021.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.