Effective May 4, travelers arriving from India will be required to quarantine for 14 days, free of cost, at a designated government facility.

This includes travelers who may have visited or transited through India anytime in the two weeks prior to their arrival in Taiwan. After the 14-day quarantine, the traveler will be tested for COVID-19 and asked to monitor their health for another seven days.

Please contact an immigration specialist for case-specific advice.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.