New regulations have been published in the Belgian Official Journal regarding the travel ban from India. The travel ban, which is effective as of April 28, 2021, applies to individuals who were present in Brazil, India, or South-Africa at any moment during the last 14 days. These individuals cannot travel directly or indirectly to Belgium.

A few exceptions remain, such as:

· Belgian nationals, as well as those with main residence in Belgium can return to Belgium.

· Individuals with minimal travel history considered "essential" and are thus allowed:

– Professional travels of transport personnel, freight and cargo personnel, and seafarers: a certificate, issued by the employer would be required;

– Professional travels of diplomats, staff of international organizations, people invited by international organizations whose physical presence is required for the well-functioning of these organizations: an essential travel certificate, issued by the local Belgian embassy/consulate would be required. Entry can be refused if the required certificate cannot be submitted or would be false, misleading, or incomplete.

Quarantine rules will also be stricter, with testing and quarantine to be required even for a stay of less than 48 hours.

