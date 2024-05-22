Following the launch of the Voluntary ESG Code of Good Practice for the Remote Gaming Sector in Malta (the "ESG Code") last November, the Malta Gaming Authority has decided to extend the sign-up period for ESG reporting under the ESG Code as a result of continued interest received from the industry.

As expounded upon in our previous article, the ESG Code sets out sector-specific guidelines on ESG reporting for MGA licensees. The ESG Code will prepare MGA licensees for the upcoming CSRD reporting requirements, whilst also serving as a voluntary framework for all those entities falling outside the scope of the EU reporting regime. Moreover, it will complement and build on existing efforts by the industry, and act as a reference point for MGA licensees to regularly assess, report on, and improve their ESG practices.

MGA licensees interested in submitting an ESG report covering the reporting period of January to December 2023, now have until 21st June, 2024 to register their interest in this initiative.

Whilst reporting under the ESG Code is voluntary, the industry is strongly encouraged to showcase their commitment to integrating sustainability practices in their day-to-day operations by embracing ESG reporting.

The Gaming team and ESG team at Camilleri Preziosi will continue monitoring further guidance and developments in this space.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.