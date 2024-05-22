ARTICLE
22 May 2024

Recent Developments Shaping Kenya's Betting And Gaming Sector

AK
Anjarwalla & Khanna

Contributor

Anjarwalla & Khanna logo
Explore
The betting and gaming landscape in Kenya is undergoing significant shifts, with the Kenyan Government implementing new regulations in a bid to regulate the sector.
Kenya Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Photo of Daniel Ngumy
Photo of Kenneth Njuguna
Person photo placeholder
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The betting and gaming landscape in Kenya is undergoing significant shifts, with the Kenyan Government implementing new regulations in a bid to regulate the sector. From higher taxes to stricter advertising regulations, these measures are reshaping the industry.

Driven by the widespread accessibility of the internet and mobile phones coupled with the enthusiasm and passion for sports and gaming, the popularity of betting and gaming continues to soar. Recent reports indicate a significant increase in adult participation, from 1.9% to 13.9% between 2019 and 2021. The surge in participation has inevitably drawn the Government's attention and response which has been felt in myriad of ways.

In our latest legal alert, we analyse two recent pivotal legislative bills – the Gambling Control Bill, 2023, and the National Lottery Bill, 2023 (which has since been assented to into the National Lottery Act, 2023 effective from 29 December 2023). These bills aim to harmonise regulations and promote responsible gaming practices, addressing the growing technological advancements in the sector.

Discover the key provisions in these pieces of legislation, along with their potential implications for the industry. Click here to read the full article.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Daniel Ngumy
Daniel Ngumy
Photo of Kenneth Njuguna
Kenneth Njuguna
Person photo placeholder
Salma Khamala
ARTICLE
22 May 2024

Recent Developments Shaping Kenya's Betting And Gaming Sector

Kenya Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment

Contributor

Anjarwalla & Khanna logo
Explore
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More