The betting and gaming landscape in Kenya is undergoing significant shifts, with the Kenyan Government implementing new regulations in a bid to regulate the sector. From higher taxes to stricter advertising regulations, these measures are reshaping the industry.

Driven by the widespread accessibility of the internet and mobile phones coupled with the enthusiasm and passion for sports and gaming, the popularity of betting and gaming continues to soar. Recent reports indicate a significant increase in adult participation, from 1.9% to 13.9% between 2019 and 2021. The surge in participation has inevitably drawn the Government's attention and response which has been felt in myriad of ways.

In our latest legal alert, we analyse two recent pivotal legislative bills – the Gambling Control Bill, 2023, and the National Lottery Bill, 2023 (which has since been assented to into the National Lottery Act, 2023 effective from 29 December 2023). These bills aim to harmonise regulations and promote responsible gaming practices, addressing the growing technological advancements in the sector.

Discover the key provisions in these pieces of legislation, along with their potential implications for the industry. Click here to read the full article.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.