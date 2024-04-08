ARTICLE

Malta: Announcement From Curaçao GCB: The Deadline For Applications By Sublicensees On The GCB Portal Has Been Extended To April 30th 2024

The Curaçao Gaming Control Board (GCB) has become aware of certain difficulties which sublicensees have been facing in advance of the deadline of March 31st 2024 whereby sublicensees are required to apply for their own licence via the GCB portal.

From the outset of this entire process the Minister of Finance has been unambiguously clear that everything possible would be done to ensure continuity of business for sublicensees who wish to operate out of Curaçao under the transitional and intended new statutory framework.

The GCB has announced that the deadline for application submissions is extended by one month until April 30, 2024. Applications currently in progress will continue to be processed as normal during this time.

Please be advised that the GCB have also announced that there will be no further extensions beyond April 30th 2024, and any requests for such will not be considered.

