The Challenge:

Given the rapid growth and use of emerging technologies (as well as other known push-factors), the international gaming company required improvement in Governance, by defining policies and procedures which employees and relevant third parties have to understand and implement. KPMG was approached to assist the Client in assessing the current state of its IT operations.

The requirement of this project was to scan at a high-level the current processes and IT landscape. This would lead towards the identification of the main areas of concern and also eventually pave the way towards the creation of a strategy aimed at addressing the current pain points to cater for improvement and growth.

The Approach:

To assist with a high-level review of the Client's IT Operations for their token-driven business line, this engagement assisted by identifying and assessing aspects related to:

Governance;

Business Continuity;

Cyber security

Information security

The Outcome:

KPMG professionals gathered information and obtained an understanding of the current processes by conducting interviews with Company key personnel and by reviewing relevant documents provided by management;

A gap analysis was undertaken against selected controls from recognized information security frameworks and best practices.

We then provided observations, recommendations and an action plan to assist planning for improvement in IT Operations and governance.

