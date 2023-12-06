In our recent article UAE's Game-Changing Move: The Birth of a Federal Authority for Commercial Gaming we addressed the establishment of the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (the "GCGRA"), which over the past months, has been quietly assembling a dynamic team, showcasing its commitment to building a robust foundation for gaming regulation in the United Arab Emirates (the "UAE").

The GCGRA has recently appointed Ed Aylward, a retired U.S. lieutenant with a formidable track record in gaming investigations, as its head of investigations. Aylward, who served as the head of the Gaming Division of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, brings three decades of expertise to his new role. His primary responsibilities in Missouri included assessing the suitability of licensees, suppliers, and vendors, along with conducting thorough background checks.

Other key appointments include the head of talent management and acquisition, as well as a gaming coordinator, Ian Tannock. Tannock is the former head of responsible gaming for JOI Gaming Ltd in the Netherlands, which operates brands such as Jack's Casino and Flamingo Casino.

The GCGRA's leadership is nothing short of exceptional, with Kevin Mullally serving as CEO and Jim Murren chairing the board of directors. Mullally, previously a senior executive Gaming Laboratories International ("GLI"), held the position of VP of government relations and general counsel for a decade.

Jim Murren, the former chairman and CEO of MGM Resorts, assumes the pivotal role of chairing the GCGRA's board of directors. Murren's illustrious career spans from 2008 to 2020, during which time he also served as chairman of the American Gaming Association from 2014 to 2017.

The GCGRA's recent appointments and strategic team-building efforts signal the UAE's commitment to fostering a gaming industry that aligns with its values and regulatory vision. As the GCGRA continues to shape the landscape of gaming regulation in the Middle East, the industry awaits further developments and anticipates a new era of transparency, accountability, and responsible gaming practices in the UAE.

